Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Assam government will transfer Rs 3600 crore to the bank account of 40 lakh women beneficiaries of the state under its flagship scheme "Orunodoi" on March 10, ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Each beneficiary will receive a consolidated amount of Rs 9000 for four months. The state government will transfer the amount to the bank account of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Also Read | IndiGo London-Mumbai Flight Rescheduled for March 10 Following Middle East Conflict Disruptions; Delhi-Manchester Plane Returns Mid-Air.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will transfer Rs 3600 crore to the bank account of 40 lakh beneficiaries on March 10.

This will be the largest single-day DBT in the state. Under the state government's women empowerment scheme "Orunodoi", each eligible beneficiary has received Rs 1250 per month.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Champion Captain Suryakumar Yadav Visits Historic Adalaj Ni Vav for Trophy Photoshoot in Gujarat.

Earlier on Sunday, the seventh day of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, witnessed a massive public turnout and enthusiastic participation from people across different sections of society.

The day's programme commenced from the Margherita Constituency, popularly known as the "city of black diamonds", and concluded in the Makum Constituency after passing through the historic oil town of Digboi.

The large public response during the yatra energised Himanta Biswa Sarma, who reaffirmed his commitment to continue working for the development and progress of Assam. Dilip Saikia, President of the Assam Pradesh BJP and a Member of Parliament, accompanied the Chief Minister throughout the programme, providing organisational leadership and support.

In a press statement issued from the party's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita stated that, in the run-up to the elections, people from all sections of society had enthusiastically joined the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra," thereby strengthening the BJP and placing the opposition forces on the defensive.

Over the preceding seven days, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had travelled more than 800 kilometres, reaching out directly to the people across over 25 constituencies. During the course of the yatra, he was greeted by the public, affectionately addressed as their "mama," offering encouragement and blessings for his continued efforts toward the development of Assam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)