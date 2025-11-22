Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday released the book "Uttarakhand State's New Political History" written by senior journalist Jai Singh Rawat at the Chief Minister's residence.

According to an official statement from the CM's office, the book presents a comprehensive and authentic documentation of the political, administrative, and sequential development of the state of Uttarakhand.

Multiple dignitaries, authors, journalists, and public representatives present at the occasion extended their heartfelt congratulations to author Jai Singh Rawat for his contribution.

The Chief Minister said that Rawat has compiled the 25-year political journey of the state after its formation with remarkable coherence and authenticity, which is highly commendable.

He said that although several books are available on Uttarakhand's history, culture, and folk traditions, documenting the past two and a half decades of post-statehood events based on facts, documents, and analysis is a challenging task - one that the author has accomplished with excellence.

"Divided into five sections, the book will prove especially useful for researchers, students, and youth preparing for administrative services," the statement added.

CM Dhami said that after its formation, Uttarakhand also went through a phase of political instability, which affected the speed of development. "Rawat has presented this entire period authentically, creating an important historical compilation with the help of rare documents and press clippings," he said.

He added, "Writing history is a serious responsibility - it requires factual accuracy, vision, and integrity. Mr. Rawat has preserved this period with journalistic sincerity and courage."

Emphasising the importance of reading, the Chief Minister said that although information is instantly available in today's internet age, the value of books can never diminish. Books enrich our thoughts and preserve knowledge in a lasting form.

Appealing to everyone, the Chief Minister said, "In any program, give a book, not a bouquet. This will enhance interest in reading and also encourage authors."

Chief Minister Dhami further said that in this rapidly changing era of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the use of technology is essential, but preserving our regional languages and dialects - including Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari - is a collective responsibility.

He said that students should promote language content, literature, and folk traditions in their mother tongue. The government is also making serious efforts in this direction and organising competitions to encourage the new generation of content creators. At the state level, the government is promoting and honouring students who contribute through writing, music collections, research, and digital content in local languages.

The Chief Minister appealed to students to promote the use of local languages in their homes, schools, and communities, and to take initiatives to bring literature and folk culture to the younger generation. He said that the state government is launching several new initiatives to promote language preservation and will continue to take effective steps in this direction. (ANI)

