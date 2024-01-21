Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a thorough assessment of the ongoing construction of a military base in Guniyal village, Dehradun on Sunday.

During the review, he directed Ranveer Singh Chauhan, the Managing Director of Uttarakhand Drinking Water Corporation, to ensure that the project is concluded by February 2024.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is a military-dominated state. In this context, the military base being built in Guniyal village, Dehradun, is an important plan for Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is a very important state from the point of view of soldiers.

The Chief Minister instructed the Sainik Welfare Department that the scheme should be completed by the month of February 2024, for which the necessary funds should be made available to the executing agency, Uttarakhand Drinking Water Corporation, as soon as possible. (ANI)

