Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand BJP State Election Steering Committee on Tuesday sent the names of 55 contenders for the five Lok Sabha seats in the state to the central leadership.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, a key meeting was held in Dehradun which was attended by all top BJP leaders on Tuesday to decide the names of all the eligible contenders.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah Says World Has Taken Note of Development Under PM Narendra Modi in Ten Years.

State President Mahendra Bhatt told ANI, "Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, state in-charge Dushyant Gautam and committee members in the election steering committee have sent a total of 55 names for the five Lok Sabha seats to the central leadership of the party."

He expressed hope that soon the Central Parliamentary Board of the party will consider these names and announce the Lok Sabha candidates.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: HSC Student Dies by Suicide After College Seniors Strip Him Naked, Record His Nude Video in Murbad; Five Arrested.

Earlier in the day, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that their "double-engine" government has presented an inclusive and development-oriented budget of Rs 89,230 crore for the overall development of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has described the poor, young, women and farmers as the four pillars of developed India and the budget presented by the government today is dedicated to them.

The Chief Minister said that our government presented a budget of Rs 89,230 crore for the year 2024-25, which is 15.27 per cent more than last year.

The Chief Minister said that our government is working with a determination without any option for a strong Uttarakhand. Our government has made more than 30 policies to promote industrial development and employment and its positive effects are also visible.

The Chief Minister said that the economic growth rate of Uttarakhand has been 7.63 per cent in the year 2022-23, which is higher than the national average. He said that almost the same rate is expected in the year 2023-24 also. The Chief Minister said that our per capita income has increased by 12 per cent. Per capita income in the year 2023-24 was Rs 2 lakh 60 thousand 201. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)