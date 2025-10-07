Dehradun, (Uttarakhand) [India], October 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has thanked Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) for approving the Minority Education Bill-2025.

This bill aims to bring revolutionary changes in the state's education system by making it more uniform, inclusive, and modern.

Also Read | Is the Central Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message.

In a post on X, Dhami said, "Heartfelt thanks to the Honorable Governor @LtGenGurmit ji (Retd.) for granting approval to the Minority Education Bill-2025!"

Notably, Madrasas will now be required to register with the Uttarakhand Board and obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: National Capital Witnesses Light to Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds (Watch Videos).

Minority educational institutions will need to affiliate with the Uttarakhand School Education Board, ensuring standardised education.

"With the approval of the Honorable Governor, the path for this bill to become law has now been paved. Under this law, an authority will be established for the education system of minority communities, which will handle the task of granting recognition to minority educational institutions. Additionally, after the implementation of this bill, minority educational institutions such as madrasas will be required to obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Education Board," added CM Dhami.

The curriculum will encompass subjects such as science, mathematics, and social sciences, alongside modern technical education and vocational training. Starting from the academic session in July 2026, minority schools will follow the national curriculum and the New Education Policy.

"Undoubtedly, this law will prove helpful in making the education system in the state more transparent, accountable, and qualitative," said Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described this decision as a historic step towards creating a uniform and modern education system in the state. He announced that from the academic session of July 2026, all minority schools will adopt the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and the New Education Policy (NEP 2020).

With this move, Uttarakhand will become the first state in the country to dissolve its Madrasa Board and bring minority educational institutions into the mainstream education framework. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)