Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day on Friday.

Taking to the social media platform, X, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister posted a video with the caption, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the 75th Republic Day! Jai Hind!"

In the video, Dhami said that today is an opportunity for every Indian to be dedicated and proud of the country's Constitution.

"Republic Day, a symbol of the unity, strength and diversity of the nation, is an opportunity for every Indian to be dedicated and proud of the country's Constitution. On this auspicious occasion of Republic Day, let us all take a pledge to discharge our basic duties with patriotism and spirit of service and take the country on the path of all-round development by creating a better India and a self-reliant India," Dhami said.

He said, "Today, under the guidance of our illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our country, along with becoming a self-reliant India, is creating its own unique identity by emerging as a world leader in the entire world, which is a matter of respect and pride for every Indian. Once again hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on Republic Day."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X.

The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am in the national capital and run for approximately 90 minutes.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising mechanised columns state-of-the-art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in the diversity of the nation.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

The ceremony will start with the visit of PM Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. (ANI)

