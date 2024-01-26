Bhopal, Jan 26: A woman from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has filed for divorce after eight months of marriage because her husband took her to Varanasi and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh along with his parents instead of Goa for honeymoon, an official has said.

The application for divorce is pending at the counselling stage and efforts are on for an amicable solution between the woman and her husband, Family Court marriage counsellor Shail Awasthi told PTI on Thursday.

“They got married on May 3 last year. The woman insisted on going on a honeymoon abroad as they are earning well. The husband is an IT professional, while the woman works in a private company,” Awasthi said.

“The husband was reluctant to go abroad for honeymoon and later settled for Goa or somewhere in south India as possible destinations claiming he also had to look after his parents,” the official added.

The man booked flight tickets to Ayodhya and Varanasi without informing his wife and told her about the trip just a day before departure, Awasthi said.

“He told his wife his mother wanted to visit Ayodhya before the idol

consecration of the Ram Temple. The woman did not object at the time but had an argument over it once the family returned and later filed for divorce.

The woman in her statement has claimed the man took greater care of his parents than her," the official said, quoting the divorce application.

The woman in her statement has claimed the man took greater care of his parents than her,” the official said, quoting the divorce application.

The couple is being counselled but it may take time for the matter to be resolved, Awasthi added.