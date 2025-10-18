Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Dhanteras.

In a tweet on X, he said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras. I pray to Lord Dhanvantari that this festival brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives, and that the light of health and auspiciousness always remains illuminated in everyone's life."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on Dhanteras, wishing them happiness, prosperity, and good health.

Highlighting that the festival represents both Dharma and Artha in India's eternal Hindu tradition, CM Yogi noted that it also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari and expressed hope for Uttar Pradesh's economic growth.

In a post on X, UP CMO wrote, "UPCM @myogiadityanath has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state on Dhanteras and wished for their happiness and prosperity. The Chief Minister said that Dhanteras, in the Purushartha Chatushtaya of India's eternal Hindu religion, symbolises not only Dharma but also Artha. Dhanteras is also the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of health."

"Happiness and prosperity can be achieved only through good health. May Lord Dhanvantari bring happiness and prosperity to the lives of all the people of the state, and I wish that Uttar Pradesh becomes established as the leading state economically," the post further added on X.

Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of wealth, Mahalakshmi and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity. It is deemed an auspicious day to make new purchases.

Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the god of Ayurveda and is believed to have imparted lessons in medical practice to rid mankind of ailments.The first day of Diwali commenced on Monday with Dhanteras marking the beginning of festivities.

The day is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. (ANI)

