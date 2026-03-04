Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd.) celebrated Holi at Lok Bhawan in Dehradun on Wednesday.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious festival of Holi. Holi is a symbol of colours, joy, and our rich cultural heritage, which strengthens the spirit of social harmony and unity. Holi is not merely a festival of colours, but a vibrant expression of folk culture, classical music traditions, spiritual consciousness, and cultural values. May happiness and prosperity fill your lives--this is my sincere wish," CM Dhami said in a video message posted on X.

Governor Singh said on X, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all of you on this festival of colors. May this unparalleled festival of colors, enthusiasm, and mutual love infuse new energy, positivity, and joy into all our lives. May this Holi fill your home and courtyard with the colors of happiness--that is the auspicious wish"

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished for happiness, prosperity and success to everyone.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish."

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)

