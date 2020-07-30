Dehradun, Jul 30 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday inaugurated a 300-bed COVID hospital at Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district which is among four districts to report the highest number of pandemic cases in the state.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated respiratory, skin disease and radiology blocks at Government Medical College Rudrapur besides inaugurating an oxygen supply pipeline there.

Rawat also laid the foundation stones for modernisation of the community health centres of Kiccha, Bajpur, Khatima, Sitarganj and Kashipur.

Udham Singh Nagar district has reported 1,244 COVID-19 cases so far registering a sudden surge in recent weeks. Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital are the other worst-hit districts by the pandemic.

