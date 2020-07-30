New Delhi, July 30: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Thursday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital. A statement issued by the medical facility confirmed that her condition is stable and she was admitted only for routine check-up. The 73-year-old has been facing health-related ailments over the past few years.

Gandhi was last hospitalised six months ago, after she had complained of severe stomach ache. She had remained at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the first week of February, and had also missed a presentation on the Union Budget by the government due her health-related ailments. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Vacates Her Bungalow Allotted by Central Government at Delhi’s Lodhi Estate.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted today at 7 pm to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable," said Dr D.S. Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

Gandhi, who took over as the Congress president last year following the party's dismal performance in the 2019 general elections, maintained a distance from electioneering activities in the assembly polls that followed. This was being attributed to her health issues.

Despite being the Congress president, she had skipped campaigning in Haryana and Maharashtra -- both the states where her party ended up improving its prospects.

The chorus for her son and former party president Rahul Gandhi to be re-appointed as the Congress chief has once again gained traction. Days after a section of Youth Congress leaders called for the Gandhi scion to retake control, a group of MPs who interacted with Sonia Gandhi earlier today also appealed her to appoint him as the next party president.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).