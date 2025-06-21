Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], June 21 (ANI): Uttarakhand has made history by becoming the first state in India to implement a dedicated Yoga Policy, following its pioneering efforts in introducing the Uniform Civil Code.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led cabinet on Saturday approved this landmark initiative, aiming to establish Uttarakhand as a global hub for yoga and wellness.

The Yoga Policy has been prepared with the aim of establishing Uttarakhand as the global capital of yoga and wellness under which a subsidy of up to Rs 20 lakh is being provided for developing yoga and meditation centers in the state.

A provision of grants up to Rs 10 lakh has also been made to promote research in the field of yoga, meditation and naturopathy in the state.

With the inspiration of the Prime Minister, the state government has implemented the country's first Yoga Policy 2025 in the state.

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is determined to establish five new yoga hubs in the state by 2030 and by March 2026, the availability of yoga services will also be ensured in all AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers in the state.

The CM also planted an apple tree in the Vidhan Sabha premises under the 'Ek Vriksha Yoga ke Naam' program.

During this, the Chief Minister announced that the state government would soon establish one Spiritual Economic Zone each in Garhwal and Kumaon divisions to promote Ayurvedic and Naturopathy, Yoga and Spiritual Tourism in the state.

He further stated that two new towns would be established in the hilly areas of the state, which would establish the special identity of the state on the global map by becoming the center of Yoga, Ayurveda and Spirituality

Extending wishes on the 11th International Yoga Day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the presence of all the foreign guests will give global recognition to this event.

He further stated that Bhararisain, along with being the summer capital, was also a center of rich cultural heritage and amazing natural beauty.

He further said that the mass yoga practice done with the representatives of eight friendly nations would prove to be an important step towards making Devbhoomi Uttarakhand the global capital of yoga and spirituality.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand was also the land of yoga and spirituality along with Devbhoomi.

Focusing on the importance of yoga, the Chief Minister said that the practice helped establish complete harmony between the mind, soul and body.

"Yoga keeps our body healthy and provides inner peace, mental balance and spiritual stability to human life. With various yoga asanas and pranayama, the body and mind can be freed from stress. Yoga increases concentration of mind and also transmits positive energy in life," the CM said.

He further stated that the practice of yoga had helped connect the human society across the world by crossing caste, language, religion and geographical boundaries.

"Yoga is working to tie the whole world together by becoming a bridge of global unity, harmony and brotherhood. The visionary thinking and inspirational leadership of the Prime Minister has given Yoga a new identity on the world stage by making it a mantra of global connectivity and health of humanity," Dhami stated.

He further state that state government was committed to solving the problem of employment generation and migration in the state under the guidance of the Prime Minister.

Several important schemes are also being worked on to promote local economy and tourism in the state. The state government has also constituted a Strategic Advisory Committee in the state with the aim of providing maximum means of self-employment at the local level.

This committee will work to promote innovation for the economic and social development of the state. We are also working towards providing employment opportunities to the youth in the hills as per their skills.

Before participating in the program organized on International Yoga Day in Bhararisain, the Chief Minister reached among the students and local people.

He interacted with the people and enquired about their well-being and also met the students. Special enthusiasm and excitement was seen among the students on finding the Chief Minister among them. (ANI)

