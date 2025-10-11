Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the 'Girls' Education Promotion Program' on the occasion of International Girl Child Day at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun.

The programme was organised by the Uttarakhand Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development.

Earlier today, CM Dhami extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of International Girl Child Day and said that his government is taking concrete steps to empower the daughters in the state.

In a post on X, he said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on International Girl Child Day. Under the able leadership and guidance of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, the state government is continuously working for the education and safety of girls."

"Concrete steps are being taken in the direction of empowering daughters through welfare schemes such as the Girl Child Education Encouragement Scheme and the Nanda Gaurav Scheme," he said.

Observed annually on 11 October, the International Day of the Girl is a key global moment to celebrate girls everywhere, amplifying their voices, actions, and leadership. It is a day that belongs to everyone who cares about girls and their rights.

This year's theme 'The girl I am, the change I lead' calls for recognition of girls' leadership in the face of multiple crises. All over the world, girls are stepping up to meet today's biggest challenges. They're organizing in their communities, fighting for climate justice and demanding an end to violence. Girls are asking to be seen not only for the challenges they face, but for who they are and the solutions they bring. Yet, too often their voices go unheard, their actions ignored, their needs and rights pushed aside, UNICEF said in a statement.

As we mark thirty years since the Beijing Declaration - the world's blueprint for gender equality - International Day of the Girl is a rallying cry to see girls for their limitless potential, UN agency said. (ANI)

