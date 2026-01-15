Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday participated in the Uttarayani Kauthig organised by the Parvatiya Mahaparishad in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering on the inaugural occasion of the event, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt greetings on Uttarayani, Makar Sankranti, and the Ghughutiya festival. Welcoming mothers, sisters, elders, and youth from different regions of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he said that Uttarayani is not merely a folk festival but a powerful symbol of Uttarakhand's cultural identity and deep-rooted traditions, a release said.

He said that the Kauthig, organised in Lucknow, is a wonderful platform for preserving the shared cultural heritage of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The display of folk songs, dances, traditional attire, handicrafts, and cottage industries not only keeps traditions alive but also strengthens local artisans and the rural economy. He described the event as a strong example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" vision being implemented on the ground.

Praising the Parvatiya Mahaparishad's 25 years of cultural, social, and service-oriented work, the Chief Minister said the organisation has played a remarkable role in uniting thousands of Uttarakhand residents living in Uttar Pradesh and in keeping their language, culture, and traditions alive. Entering its Silver Jubilee year is a testament to the institution's dedication and perseverance.

Sharing his emotional connection with Lucknow, he said the city has been his karmabhoomi, where he took the pledge of public service. Visiting Lucknow for cultural events like Uttarayani, he added, feels like paying homage to his workplace.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Chief Minister said that today India is progressing in development while also establishing its culture, faith, and civilisation on the global stage. Projects such as the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, Mahakal Lok, and the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya are results of this vision. The "Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat" campaign has woven the country's diverse cultures into a single thread.

In line with this vision, he said, the Uttarakhand government is moving forward by integrating development with heritage. Initiatives such as the Kedarnath-Badrinath Master Plan, the Kedarkhand and Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission, the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, the Haripur Yamuna Corridor, and corridors dedicated to Golu Ji, Vivekananda, and Sharada are enhancing the state's spiritual and cultural strength.

He said Uttarakhand is no longer limited to pilgrimage. With new policies, the state is emerging as a wedding destination, an adventure hub, and a film shooting destination. Campaigns like "Wed in Uttarakhand" and winter tourism have provided fresh momentum to tourism and the economy.

Speaking on rural development, the Chief Minister said that initiatives such as the Homestay Scheme, Lakhpati Didi, Solar Self-Employment Scheme, One District-Two Products, and House of Himalayas are ensuring prosperity in villages.

He noted that, compared with the time of state formation, Uttarakhand's economy has grown 26-fold. Per capita income has increased 17 times to ₹2,74,064. The state budget has risen from Rs 4,000 crore to over ₹1 lakh crore. Power generation has increased fourfold, road length has doubled, and 10 government and private medical colleges are now operational. Maternal mortality has declined by 12 per cent.

Under the Lakhpati Didi scheme, 1.68 lakh women have become self-reliant. According to the Migration Prevention Commission, 44 per cent of migrants have returned. Uttarakhand is among the leading states in increasing farmers' income and providing employment to youth. In NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals Index 2023-24, Uttarakhand ranked first nationally.

The Chief Minister said the government is firmly committed to protecting the identity of Devbhoomi. Strict anti-conversion and anti-riot laws have been implemented. Over 10,000 acres of government land have been freed from encroachment. Under Operation Kalnemi, action has been taken against those who defame Sanatan Dharma. More than 250 illegal madrasas have been sealed, and over 500 illegal structures demolished. From July 1, 2026, only madrasas that follow the government syllabus will be permitted to operate.

He added that strict land laws are being enforced to protect Devbhoomi from mafias. With the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to do so. Under the anti-cheating law, more than 100 exam mafias have been jailed, and in the last four and a half years, more than 26,000 youth have secured government jobs through a transparent process.

Chief Minister Dhami said, "This is the new Uttarakhand--where development, trust, and opportunity go hand in hand." Reiterating his "no-alternative resolve" to make Devbhoomi Uttarakhand a leading state in the country, he sought the cooperation and blessings of all. (ANI)

