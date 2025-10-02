Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary, calling their lives and ideals a guiding inspiration for nation-building.

Dhami praised Mahatma Gandhi as a symbol of truth, non-violence, and service whose teachings continue to guide the nation.

In a post on X, Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the high priest of truth and non-violence, the symbol of simplicity and service, the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi ji, I offer a hundred salutations to him. Walking on the path of truth and non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi ji showed the entire world that with firm resolve and patience, any task can be possible. His thoughts even today guide us in the direction of nation-building."

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, revered as Mahatma Gandhi, was the pioneer of non-violent resistance. Through his philosophy of ahimsa and satyagraha, he mobilised millions of Indians to participate in the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

The Chief Minister remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri, calling him a symbol of honesty and simplicity whose life devoted to public service continues to inspire the nation.

In another post, Dhami wrote, "On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, the epitome of honesty and simplicity, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, countless salutations. Your life dedicated to public service and national interest is an inspiration for millions of Indians. Let us, on his birth anniversary, all resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives and contribute to nation-building."

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan. (ANI)

