Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday attended the closing ceremony of "Swarnim 70 Years" organised by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Uttarakhand in Haridwar.

The officials and youth of the Mazdoor Sangh welcomed the Chief Minister.

Dhami inaugurated the program by lighting the lamp. A large number of youth were also present in the program. He has also participated in the youth worker conference.

Yesterday, Uttarakhand made history by becoming the first state in India to implement a dedicated Yoga Policy, following its pioneering efforts in introducing the Uniform Civil Code.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led cabinet approved this landmark initiative, aiming to establish Uttarakhand as a global hub for yoga and wellness.

The Yoga Policy has been prepared with the aim of establishing Uttarakhand as the global capital of yoga and wellness, under which a subsidy of up to Rs 20 lakh is being provided for developing yoga and meditation centres in the state.

A provision of grants up to Rs 10 lakh has also been made to promote research in the field of yoga, meditation and naturopathy in the state.

With the inspiration of the Prime Minister, the state government has implemented the country's first Yoga Policy 2025 in the state.

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is determined to establish five new yoga hubs in the state by 2030 and by March 2026, the availability of yoga services will also be ensured in all AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers in the state.

The CM also planted an apple tree in the Vidhan Sabha premises under the 'Ek Vriksha Yoga ke Naam' program.

During this, the Chief Minister announced that the state government would soon establish one Spiritual Economic Zone each in Garhwal and Kumaon divisions to promote Ayurvedic and Naturopathy, Yoga and Spiritual Tourism in the state.

He further stated that two new towns would be established in the hilly areas of the state, which would establish the special identity of the state on the global map by becoming the center of Yoga, Ayurveda and Spirituality. (ANI)

