Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Friday directed officers to constantly communicate with the MLAs to solve various public problems of the assembly constituencies. The top priorities given by the MLAs should be expedited. If any issues arise in the work, the secretary and head of the department should consult with the MLAs of the concerned area to resolve the problem.

For the successful implementation of the announcements made under all the 70 assemblies of the state and other important schemes, he mentioned that the responsibility should be given soon to the officers of the Additional Secretary level as a nodal officer to act as a bridge between the government administration and the assembly constituency. Some innovations should be done in every assembly, highlighting its cultural traditions and heritage.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave these instructions to the officers during the review of the Chief Minister's announcements and other works of the assemblies falling under the Haridwar Lok Sabha constituency in the Secretariat on Friday.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed that a detailed plan should be made for a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in Haridwar. The survey should be completed soon, and a proposal should be made.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) should be prepared in one month for the permanent water arrangement at the Triveni Ghat in Rishikesh. The process of developing Sanjay Lake as a tourist centre should be expedited. A well-planned plan should be worked out to arrange for alternative routes so that people do not face any problem in commuting and other important work during the Kanwar Yatra. The drainage system should be strengthened in urban areas. Special attention should be paid to the construction and beautification of parks.

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to expedite the construction work after the monsoon. A campaign should be launched to make the roads pothole-free after the rains. He also directed that a nodal officer should be appointed for the AIIMS Rishikesh and the AIIMS satellite centre to be built in Kichha. Two villages in each district should be developed as model villages.

During the meeting, the MLAs raised several issues, including waterlogging, parking, beautification works, drainage and sewerage problems, construction work of drains, traffic management, and other concerns.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to resolve the problems raised by the MLAs immediately. (ANI)

