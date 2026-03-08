Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Jhanda Mela today.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of the Shri Jhanda Ji Mela in Dehradun. He noted that the sacred fair is traditionally celebrated each year to mark the auspicious birth anniversary of Shri Guru Ram Rai Ji, serving as a symbol of the region's rich cultural heritage.

"Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended greetings to all residents of the state on the occasion of the historic Jhanda Mela in Dehradun. In his message, the Chief Minister said that the historic and sacred Shri Jhanda Ji Mela of Dehradun, traditionally celebrated every year on the auspicious birth anniversary of Shri Guru Ram Rai Ji, encompasses unique traditions imbued with humanity and faith. This fair is also a symbol of devotion and belief," said Uttarakhand CMO.

He further noted that the fair is not just a showcase of the region's rich cultural heritage, but also a vital symbol of mutual love and harmony among the people.

The Chief Minister said that this fair is not only a symbol of our rich cultural heritage but also a symbol of mutual love and harmony. He stated that the teachings and messages of Shri Guru Ram Rai Ji Maharaj are even more relevant in today's time.

Earlier, the state chief minister extended his greetings to the people of the state, especially to the Matri Shakti (women), on Saturday, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

According to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Dhami said that the women of Uttarakhand have always been a symbol of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication. Women have played a vital role in the development of the state and in strengthening its social structure.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working towards ensuring the dignity, safety, and empowerment of women. He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Central and State Governments are running several schemes for the welfare of women. (ANI)

