Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 24th International Conference of the Indian Association of Social Science Institutions (IASSI) on Friday at Doon University, Dehradun.

The Chief Minister said that during the various sessions of this annual convention of IASSI, eminent scholars from India and abroad will engage in meaningful discussions on crucial topics such as social welfare, economics, employment, industry, agriculture, technology, environment, and urbanisation. He added that this intellectual exchange will help formulate concrete and practical measures for the effective implementation of social policies, benefitting people at both the state and national levels.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is continuously progressing with the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas." Over the past 11 years, as the nation's 'Pradhan Sevak', the Prime Minister has resolutely worked for the welfare of every section of society through numerous policies and schemes. Schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat have provided benefits to millions across the country, especially those standing at the last mile.

He further said that initiatives such as the Solar Mission, Electric Mobility, Green Hydrogen Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Namami Gange Programme, and Plastic-Free India Campaign are playing a vital role in environmental conservation. Under the guidance and support of the Prime Minister, the state government is reinforcing the concept of social justice while working tirelessly towards sustainable development. He added that the state has increased old-age pensions, extended pension benefits to both husband and wife, and shifted all pension schemes from quarterly to monthly payments, ensuring social justice in every decision.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the state government is fully committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. Along with ensuring a secure and just governance system, Uttarakhand is striving to achieve SDGs by maintaining economic, social, and environmental balance. To ensure equilibrium between economy and ecology, the state has introduced a three-pillar and nine-point policy, marking a significant step toward sustainable development.

He stated that continuous efforts are being made in key areas such as poverty eradication, food security, drinking water and sanitation, gender ratio at birth, clean energy, urban development, financial inclusion, and climate change. Through schemes like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udhyamita Protsahan Yojana, Solar Energy Revolution Campaign, Smart City Mission, and Mukhyamantri Shahari Aajeevika Yojana, the state government is strengthening these sectors.

The Chief Minister proudly noted that Uttarakhand has secured the first position in the country in achieving Sustainable Development Goals, as assessed by NITI Aayog. However, the state continues to face challenges such as climate change, disaster management, access to healthcare, sustainable agriculture, and water resource management. To strengthen collective efforts in the field of social development, the state government has entered into three significant partnerships with Tata Trusts, NASSCOM, and the Wadhwani Foundation.

He said that with the support of Tata Trusts, the state is promoting holistic and sustainable development in areas such as water management, nutrition, telemedicine, rural livelihoods, and green energy. Meanwhile, in collaboration with NASSCOM and the Wadhwani Foundation, essential skills and knowledge in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, Python, Generative AI, skill development, and entrepreneurship are being provided to the youth. Through these innovations, Uttarakhand aims to establish itself as a model state for sustainable development. (ANI)

