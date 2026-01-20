Davos [Switzerland], January 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted India's rapid economic ascent under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Economic Forum, expressing confidence that the country is firmly on track to become the world's third-largest economy

Emphasising Assam's transformation under the Centre's Act East Policy, CM Sarma said the state has emerged as India's fastest-growing economy, citing Reserve Bank of India data, and invited global investors to tap into its expanding opportunities across hydrocarbons and green energy sectors.

"India is on a strong path to becoming the third-largest economy under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi... Assam is benefitting immensely from the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly his Act East Policy," the Assam CM said.

"The state has become the fastest-growing economy in the country, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India... While we are strong in hydrocarbons, we are also making great strides in green energy... Assam has finally arrived, and we invite investors and leaders to consider our state as it holds immense potential," CM Sarma said.

Earlier in the day, Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran ahead of his meetings with representatives from the global semiconductor industry on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the Tata Group is anchoring Assam's semiconductor industry and the state government is keen to further strengthen the ecosystem by collaborating with key global players.

"Ahead of my meeting with representatives from the global semiconductor industry at @wef later today, I had a good conversation with Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of @TataCompanies. The Tata Group is anchoring Assam's semiconductor industry and we are keen to strengthen this ecosystem by joining hands with key global players. #AssamAtDavos #WEF26," CM Himanta's post read.

Assam made its debut at the 56th World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the ecosystem is gradually being developed in Assam and said Guwahati attracts the entire talent pool of the Northeast.

Assam is at WEF Davos for the first time, aiming to signal that it is an emerging economy and a viable investment destination within India. (ANI)

