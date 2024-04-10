Someshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): Gearing up for the crucial Lok Sabha elections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday highlighted various development initiatives undertaken by the BJP government in the state of Uttarakhand.

Addressing a public meeting organised in favour of BJP candidate Ajay Tamta from Almora Lok Sabha at Ramlila Maidan in Someshwar, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the work done by the BJP leader Ajay Tamta in his Lok Sabha constituency. He said that development work has been done on many schemes for the Someshwar area.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also conducted a road show in Almora constituency, in favour of the BJP candidate Ajay Tamta.

Garnering votes for the BJP candidate, Dhami said, "Ajay Tamta ji has taken many works forward in this area, he has a special connection with the Someshwar area."

Dhami said that the land of Someshwar and Uttarakhand is the 'land of heroes', along with Devbhoomi. "The youth here are serving the country's border," he added.

Tht Uttarakhand CM also saluted Someshwar resident Kamal Singh Bhakuni who was killed in the defence of Mother India recently.

The Chief Minister highlighted the joint efforts of the Central and State Governments in developing the four Dhams, with 56 lakh pilgrims visiting last year.

"The state is now replicating the Char Dham model with the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission in the Kumaon region, identifying over 70 temples for development, with work already underway on 16 temples," Dhami stated.

The Chief Minister said that PM Modi is working for the upliftment of 140 crore countrymen by considering them as his family with the goal of Antyodaya.

Dhami highlighted the 'historic decisions' made under the BJP regime, including abolishing Article 370, CAA implementation and Triple Talaq being banned, the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken many historic decisions to make Uttarakhand better. "Fulfilling the promise made before the elections, the Uniform Civil Code Bill has been passed in the state". added Dhami.

He said that the state government has taken strict action against the long-running cheating. By stopping the game of cheating mafia, the youth were given their rights and an anti-cheating law was implemented.

"Eligible, talented youth are passing government examinations without any bias. Along with this, the conversion law, anti-riot law have been approved. Women are being given 30 per cent reservation in government jobs. Women of the state are working to provide employment to others along with themselves," said Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that many important development works have been done in Someshwar assembly constituency and will continue to do so with the blessings of the people.

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are working to take the state forward," he said.

Slamming Congress' manifesto for 2024 elections, Dhami said, "On one hand we are implementing the Uniform Civil Code and on the other hand, the Congress manifesto talks about implementing and maintaining the rules of Muslim Personal Law. A glimpse of the Muslim League is seen in the manifesto of Congress."

The Chief Minister stated that the Congress party prioritises the interests of its own leaders, families over the welfare of the general public. He accused Congress of seeking power not for the benefit of the people but to serve their own family interests.

"During elections, Congress members often resort to religious gestures such as visiting temples or wearing sacred threads, but this is seen as hypocritical by the public," he said.

The Chief Minister also criticised Congress for disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and accused their alliance partners of insulting it. He claimed that Congress portrays saffron as a symbol of terrorism and looks down upon people who visit temples.

Additionally, he accused Congress of adopting divisive tactics reminiscent of the British "divide and rule" policy, including inciting conflict among Hindus, perpetuating caste discrimination, and fueling regionalism between North and South India.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of securing a resounding victory for the BJP candidate, Ajay Tamta, in the Almora Lok Sabha constituency to contribute significantly to the development of Uttarakhand and India. This, he stated, would also help in ensuring the reelection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term. (ANI)

