Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a heartfelt gesture saluting the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of farmers, participated in paddy sowing on his private farmland in Nagra Terai area of Khatima on Saturday.

According to a release, on the occasion, the Chief Minister offered traditional prayers to Bhumiyan Devta (the deity of land), Lord Indra (God of rains), and Meghraj (God of clouds) through the melodious strains of the culturally significant Hudkiya Baul, a folk instrument historically played in the farmlands of Uttarakhand to invoke blessings for a good harvest.

CM Dhami's active participation in the sowing activity and his deep cultural connection with the farming community drew overwhelming enthusiasm among the local populace.

This inspirational initiative by the Chief Minister underscores the state government's commitment to recognising and honouring the pivotal role of farmers in Uttarakhand's economy. Likewise, it also emphasised the promotion of conservation of traditional agricultural practices, rural cultural heritage, and rich folk arts.

Meanwhile, Dhami participated in the Civil Aviation Conference-2025 organised in Dehradun on Friday.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and the Civil Aviation Ministers of North India also attended the conference.

The CM said that this conference is a testimony to the historic progress made in the civil aviation sector of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that by connecting small cities and remote areas with air connectivity through the Udan scheme, not only has air travel become accessible to the common citizens, but the local economy has also been strengthened.

The Chief Minister stated that 18 heliports are currently being developed in Uttarakhand, out of which services have commenced at 12.

He said that heli services have become not only a means of transport in hilly states like Uttarakhand, but have also become a lifeline.

"Be it disaster management, health services or pilgrimage, helicopter services have provided unprecedented convenience in these areas".

Chief Minister Dhami urged the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to formulate a separate "Mountain Aviation Policy" for mountain states, which should include provisions such as special financial assistance, subsidy for operations, a suitable ATC network for mountain areas, accurate weather forecast, slotting and pre-disaster preparation.

The Chief Minister also requested that all operators provide special pilot training for mountain flights, adhere strictly to safety standards, and ensure the safety of passengers. (ANI)

