Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the "Musical Sunderkand Paath" organized by Uttarakhand Seva Samiti for the upcoming successful and auspicious Char Dham Yatra at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Dehradun.

Chief Minister Dhami addressed the large number of devotees present on the temple premises and said that the Sri Kedarnath Dham complex was completely damaged after the 2013 disaster.

He said that since 2014, due to the tireless and continuous efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuous reconstruction and renovation work has been carried out in the grand and divine Kedarnath Dham.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami described the safety and convenience of the devotees coming to Uttarakhand for the Chardham Yatra as his top priority.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the state government is determined that all the pilgrims, devotees and tourists who come to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand should visit the four Dhams, regarding the solid and serious strategy of the government for foolproof arrangements for the Chardham Yatra.

CM Dhami is going to hold an important meeting of the administration tomorrow regarding the preparations for the Chardham Yatra for the third time. The Chief Minister said that in the initial days, the operation of the Yatra is a bit difficult, for which other important related departments, including the Transport and Police Department, will be specially instructed to make foolproof arrangements.

Dhami said that last year, we also had to face a major disaster in Kedar Valley. Roads and bridges were damaged in about 29 places, but due to the government's vigilance and efforts, all the devotees remained safe.

We worked on a war footing for 35 days and restarted the Yatra in the second phase. Devotees from all over the country and the world also appreciated our efforts, he said.

Dhami said that more than 25 lakh registrations have been made for the Char Dham Yatra this year. We are also very enthusiastic about the upcoming Char Dham Yatra. We started preparations for this year's Char Dham Yatra only after the conclusion of the Yatra last year.

The program included officers of the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Committee, Uttarakhand Seva Samiti, saints, and a large number of devotees. (ANI)

