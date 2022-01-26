Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], January 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will file nomination papers from Khatima Assembly constituency tomorrow.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "I will file nomination papers from Khatima Assembly constituency tomorrow."

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal Slams Congress, Says 'It Politicised Golden Temple Sacrilege Issue'.

Uttarakhand will go to polls on February 14 and the result will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)