Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reviewed the damage caused by September 15 heavy rainfall in Sahastradhara, Maldevta, and other areas of Dehradun, as well as in other districts of the state.

According to a release, at the State Emergency Operations Center, IT Park Dehradun, he held a review meeting with senior government officials on the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the affected regions.

Dhami visited the State Emergency Operation Center (SEOC) late Tuesday night. During his visit, he held a meeting with officials from the Disaster Management Department, SDRF, district administration, and other concerned agencies to review the progress of ongoing relief and rescue operations.

At the disaster control room, the Chief Minister reviewed the damage caused by excessive rainfall in Dehradun and other districts of the state. He directed that relief and rescue efforts be carried out on a war footing. He emphasized that all those affected must be provided immediate assistance, and intensive search operations must be conducted to locate those reported missing.

The Chief Minister assured that the government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with every affected family in this difficult time. He issued clear instructions that there must be no laxity in relief work, and officers must visit the affected areas to resolve people's problems. Considering the alerts issued by the Meteorological Department for the coming days, he directed all districts to remain on high alert.

From the SEOC, he instructed officials to closely monitor the situation across the state, coordinate effectively with districts and departments, and ensure relief and rescue operations are carried out efficiently.

The Chief Minister directed that immediate assistance be provided in affected areas and that all necessary resources be mobilized to prevent any further loss of life. He stressed the need to speed up evacuation and ensure that people are moved to safer locations. He also called for strengthening weather forecasting systems and directed that citizens who display exemplary courage during rescue efforts should be honored.

The Chief Minister instructed the Drinking Water Department to ensure quick restoration of water supply in affected areas and to regularly monitor water quality. He also issued special directions to the Health Department to remain alert to possible outbreaks of diseases following the disaster and to complete all necessary preparations.

He said the administration is on full alert mode and ready to deal with any situation. The district administration has been asked to keep close watch on sensitive areas and to ensure proper arrangements at relief camps, including food, drinking water, medical facilities, and electricity supply.

Appreciating the efforts of teams working in the field--particularly the SDRF, police, health department, and municipal staff--the Chief Minister urged them to continue working in close coordination to provide maximum support to the public.

He also appealed to the general public to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration, assuring that the state government stands with every citizen and will extend every possible help during this crisis. The Chief Minister informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally spoke with him over the phone to obtain a detailed update on the situation in Uttarakhand. Both assured the state of full support from the central government during this disaster.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami also sought regular updates on relief measures from the District Magistrates of affected districts.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, senior secretaries, the Secretary of Disaster Management, officials from NDRF and SDRF, as well as all District Magistrates and senior officers who joined virtually. (ANI)

