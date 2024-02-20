Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has offered to provide sports kits to the players who secured first, second and third positions in the state ranking organized under the Khel Mahakumbh.

Along with this, the Chief Minister has also started construction work on the state police land by removing illegal buildings from the land of Bainalpura situated in the reservoirs of the district.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP-led NDA at the Centre has provided over 3,000 players with assistance worth Rs 50,000 per month through the 'Khelo India' programme and transparency in player selection.

Prime Minister Modi said that the BJP government, be it in states or at the Centre, gives top priority to youth and the sports budget has seen a three-fold increase over the last 10 years.

It was the year 2010 when the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, changed the sporting ethos of the state by introducing a unique and first-of-its-kind campaign named "Khel Mahakumbh" to nurture a culture of sports in the state.

"Khel Mahakumb" was the concept behind introducing "Khelo India." Nearly 13 years hence, the vision of one state would be pivotal in improving India's sports culture at the grassroots level through organised talent identification, structured sporting competitions and infrastructure development. At the Khelo India Para Games, Gujarat fielded a strong contingent of 95 para-athletes which included Tokyo Paralympics icons Bhavina Patel, Sonal Patel and Parul Parmar. Top names like Amrut Panchal, Rachana Patel and Bhavna Chaudhary also participated in the prestigious event. (ANI)

