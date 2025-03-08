Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 8 (ANI): The construction of a temporary bridge on the Alaknanda River at Govind Ghat has been successfully completed in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

The bridge has been constructed from Pulna village to Hemkund Sahib on the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Recently, the bridge on the Alaknanda River was damaged due to a landslide, blocking the route to Pulna village and Hemkund Sahib. Due to this, the local residents were facing great difficulties in commuting.

In view of the seriousness of the situation, the work was done promptly on the instructions of the Chief Minister, as a result of which the construction of the temporary bridge was completed quickly.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded and encouraged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during his visit to the Uttarkashi district to promote winter tourism in the state.

As soon as the Chief Minister approached the Prime Minister after finishing his speech, the Prime Minister shook hands warmly. Later, he also patted the Chief Minister's back.CM Dhami's ability to make important decisions one after the other and implement them is being appreciated at the top level. Be it the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) or the organisation of the National Games, the Chief Minister has received a lot of praise from PM Modi.

PM Modi also repeatedly appreciated the initiative of the Winter Tourism programme in his address. He called it an innovative initiative while highlighting the economic aspect of the winter yatra related to Uttarakhand. He also thanked the Chief Minister and his government for this.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The program is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, and tourism businesses, among others. (ANI)

