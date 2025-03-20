Pauri, Mar 20 (PTI) A day after he complained to the police about not being allowed into the premises of a temple for the marriage of his daughter because of his caste, a Dalit has filed an application for its withdrawal, saying he had done lodged the complaint under pressure.

The application for the withdrawal of the complaint was filed by the bride's father to SDM Sadar Rekha Arya on Wednesday.

The bride's father Nakul Das in his application to the SDM said he had filed a complaint in this case only after coming under the influence of Mandir Vikas Mission officials.

Seeking a withdrawal of the complaint, Das said on March 5, his daughter's marriage was fixed with a youth from Bedgaon in Adishakti Maa Bhuvaneshwari Temple Sanguda (Bil Khet) located in Maniyarsyun Patti of Tehsil Pauri.

Due to poor financial condition, he got his daughter married in Adi Shakti Maa Bhuvneshwari temple.

Nakul Das said a dispute is going on between the officials of Adi Shakti Maa Bhuvneshwari Mandir Vikas Mission and the priests of Mandir Pooja Seva Samiti.

Pleading that he had lodged the complaint on Tuesday under the pressure of Mandir Vikas Mission officials, Das sought withdrawal of the complaint saying the temple priest did not use any indecent or casteist words with him.

However, Circle Officer Sadar Trivendra Singh Rana told PTI that a case has already been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway.

