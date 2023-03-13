Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will chair a key cabinet meeting here on Monday ahead of the budget session, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the meeting will be held at 11:30 am in Vidhansabha Bhawan, Bhararisain.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh DGP Orders Probe Against UP IPS Officer Anirudh Singh Hours After 'Bribe' Video Goes Viral.

"In this meeting, a decision can be taken on many important proposals including the proposal to increase the MLA fund, liquor policy, amendment in the Police Act and BRC-CRC outsourced recruitment," the statement added.

The budget will be presented in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on March 15.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Gorakhpur Man Murders Father With Hammer Over Property Dispute, Chops Body Into Pieces and Hides Them in Suitcase.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami on Sunday evening participated in the meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party in Vidhansabha, Bhararisain (Gairsain).

On this occasion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Aggarwal, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt and MLAs were present.

According to the Chief Minister Office (CMO), consultations are being held with all sections to prepare the budget and suggestions are being taken from each section. To prepare an inclusive budget, response is being sought from youth, women, entrepreneurs and newly emerging young entrepreneurs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)