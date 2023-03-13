Gorakhpur, March 13: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his 62-year-old father over a property dispute here in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, following the murder, the 30-year-old murder accused allegedly chopped the victim's body into pieces to fit it into a suitcase and dispose it off. Uttar Pradesh: School Teacher Strangled to Death During Online Class in Gonda, Murder Caught on Camera; Police Arrest Two on Basis of Video.

The incident took place in Suraj Kund colony under Tiwaripur police station limits late on Saturday night. Police have lodged a case on sunday after Prashant Gupta, the brother of the accused, approached police with a complaint.

The deceased has been identifed as Murli Dhar Gupta , father of the accused. The accused, identifed as Santosh Kumar Gupta alias Prince has been arrested, SP (city) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said.

SP said the murder was the fallout of a property dispute in the family.

"Finding him alone at home, the accused attacked the victim with a hammer. The victim died on the spot. Then brought a suitcase from brother's room and kept the pieces of the body in suitcase and hid it in the street behind the house". Uttar Pradesh Triple Murder: Woman Kills Husband, Two Step-Sons With Knife in Gorakhpur; Arrested.

"On the information of the accused's brother, the police recovered the body parts and sent them for postmortem," the official added. Further investigation has begun, official added.

