New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Defence Minister's office on Sunday said that four columns of the Indian Army and two medical teams have been deployed at Ringi Village for the rescue of people affected by the flood in the Dhauli Ganga River after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Taking to Twitter, the office of the Defence Minister said, "Armed Forces have swung into action to assist agencies in the rescue operation. Two columns of Garhwal Scouts from Joshimath and two columns of 22 Grenadiers from Auli have been deployed and columns of 11 Madras are on standby at Ringi Village near Joshimath."

A control room has been also established here to review the situation, officials added.

According to the office of the Defence Minister, the following columns have been deployed at Ringi Village near Joshimath.

* Engineering Task Force with two JCBs deployed.

* Medical Column with two ambulances.

* Army aviation - 2x Cheetah helicopters.

* Control Room established at Joshimath.

* 60 persons of NDRF moved with 5-ton load from Hindon to JollyGrant Airport in IAF C130.

* One more C130 and one AN 32 ready at Hindon for additional NDRF teams.

* Three IAF Mi-17 positioned at Jolly Grant to airlift NDRF teams to Joshimath.

* MARCOS teams, 16 personnel at New Delhi and 40 at Mumbai ready for deployment.

* Field hospital ready for receiving casualties.

An additional ALH deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas, said Indian Air Force (IAF).

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet that "the loss of precious lives due to the Glacier burst in Chamoli is deeply painful. My thoughts are with the bereaved families."

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)