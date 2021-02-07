Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar prayed for the well-being of the people after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system.

Khattar said Haryana stands with the people of Uttarakhand in this hour of tragedy and crisis.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said relief and rescue operation is going on in the affected area.

"I pray to Baba Kedarnath for the safety of all", he added.

A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that washed away hydroelectric stations, leaving at least seven people dead and 125 missing who are feared dead.

The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers -- all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga -- triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)