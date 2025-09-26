Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): Following the directions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government has initiated strict action over alleged malpractice in the Graduate Level Competitive Examination 2025 conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), according to a release from the CMO.

Taking note of the gravity of the allegations, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted on September 24. The SIT has now proposed to hold public interaction meetings to hear concerns and gather information. These will be held on September 27 at the Haridwar District Collectorate Conference Hall from 12 pm to 1 pm, and on September 29 at the Tehri Garhwal District Collectorate Conference Hall from 12 pm to 1 pm.

Candidates and their guardians are invited to participate and raise any queries or concerns they may have regarding the Graduate Level Competitive Examination 2025. They may also share any information they may possess with the SIT.

Additionally, examinees, their guardians, coaching institutes, and any individuals connected to public concerns may directly interact with the SIT during these meetings to seek clarification and share questions, doubts, or relevant information related to the matter.

Apart from this, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to the youth on Friday to remain cautious of those exploiting their interests.

"...I appeal to all the youth that they should decide who are leading their movement, those who are bringing the youth onto the streets to serve their own interests, have no connection with the youth or the recruitment process. But our commitment is that just as we have made 25,000 appointments in a transparent manner without any corruption, we will do the same," Dhami told reporters here.

He further said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed for the investigation, and decisions would be taken in the best interests of students.

Furthermore, the CM said that it was 'unfortunate' that the government was being targeted by taking cover under the students. "We have constituted an SIT for the investigation of the incident that has come to light... Whatever decision needs to be taken, we will take it in the interest of the students, but it is unfortunate that the government is being targeted by taking cover under the students..." he said. (ANI)

