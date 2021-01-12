Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has urged people to give their suggestions for the state budget.

Rawat said that every section of the society will be kept in mind while finalising the budget and people should give their suggestions under 'Aapka Budget, Aapke Sujhav' (Your budget, your suggestions) initiative.

People can give their suggestions for the 2021-22 budget till January 20. These can be given on the website of the Directorate of Fiscal Planning and Resources. (ANI)

