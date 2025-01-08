Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has said that all the proceedings for empanelment of IPS officers at the Centre are under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry and the state government only provides vigilance status and profiles of the concerned officers upon request, according to an official press release.

For this, the Home Ministry of the government of India demands the forms related to the vigilance status and vigilance profile of the concerned IPS officers from the state government.

The state government has said that in the context of empanelment (IG level) of 2006 batch IPS officers Sweety Agarwal, Arun Mohan Joshi, Anant Shankar Takwale and Rajiv Swaroop at the Centre by the government of India in October 2023, the state government was directed to provide the vigilance status and vigilance profile of the concerned officers.

The state government has said that in compliance with the expectations made by the government of India, the forms related to the vigilance status and vigilance profile of the concerned officers were sent by the state government in November 2023.

According to the state government, in addition to the above, as per the government of India's letter dated October 11, 2024, five officers of the 2004/2005 batch, four officers of the 2007 batch by letter dated October 18, 2024 and two officers of 1997 batch by letter dated October 18, 2024, vigilance status and vigilance profile forms were sent to the Government of India on November 27, 2024, in respect of a total of 11 officers.

The state government has said that it is clear from the above that the process of empanelment of IPS officers in the Centre is not done at the level of the state government. The state government only sends the vigilance status and vigilance profile of the IPS officers requested by the Government of India. According to which, the officers about whom the requests have been made to the Government of India from time to time have been disposed of by the department in time. (ANI)

