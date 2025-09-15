Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that the state government, through the Uttarakhand Language Institute, is taking concrete steps to preserve, compile, and restore the scattered literature of the state.

He added that continuous efforts are being made to safeguard local languages and dialects so that future generations remain connected to their rich linguistic heritage. The Chief Minister emphasised that the literary and cultural legacy handed down by our ancestors is not only a treasure of the past but also the foundation of our identity and civilisation, and therefore, it is our moral responsibility to protect it.

Also Read | ITR Filing 2025: IT Department Refutes Reports on Tax Return Filing Date Extension, September 15 Remains Deadline.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Uttarakhand Long-term Literary Service Awards Ceremony organised at the IRDT Auditorium, Survey Chowk, Dehradun, on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. He addressed writers, poets, and language enthusiasts who had gathered from across Uttarakhand and other parts of the country.

The Chief Minister posthumously honoured eminent literary figures Shailesh Matiyani, Girish Tiwari "Girda," Sherda Anpadh, and Hira Singh Rana with the Uttarakhand Long-term Literary Service Award 2025. Alongside, he also conferred the award on Somwari Lal Uniyal and Atul Sharma.

Also Read | Delhi Accident: Husband Killed, Wife Injured After BMW Rams Into Motorcycle on Ring Road in Dhaula Kuan (Watch Videos).

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said it was a privilege to honour such great literary personalities who enriched Hindi literature. He extended his best wishes to all those dedicated writers who, through their creativity, are carrying the cultural and literary legacy to the younger generation.

Highlighting that Hindi is the expression of the soul and literature is the mirror of society, the Chief Minister remarked that writers are the true guides of social sensitivity. He noted that literature provides direction to society and inspires positive change. Referring to the Indian freedom movement, he recalled the role of poets and creators, adding that creativity has always been the foundation of our scriptures and traditions.

During his address, Dhami fondly remembered literary stalwarts such as Sumitranandan Pant, Mahadevi Verma, Shivani, Shailesh Matiyani, Girda, Sherda Anpadh, and Hirda, who vividly depicted the struggles, life, and culture of Uttarakhand in their writings. He also mentioned contemporary writers like Atul Sharma, Prasoon Joshi, and Uniyal Ji, who are carrying this legacy forward.

He reaffirmed that the state government is fully committed to preserving and promoting literature and culture. Through the Uttarakhand Language Institute, continuous efforts are being made for the development of Hindi as well as other Indian languages. He further noted that awards such as Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman, Sahitya Bhushan, and Lifetime Achievement Awards are being presented to honour writers, while creative writing competitions are held. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)