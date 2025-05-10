Dehradun, May 10 (PTI) The state government on Saturday said heli operations to the Char Dham pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are going on uninterrupted.

The clarification came after it was rumoured that the helicopter services to Kedarnath had been suspended.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire Deal: Both Sides To Stop All Firing and Military Action, Says MEA Shortly After US President Donald Trump's Announcement.

Heli operations to all Char Dham pilgrimage sites including Kedarnath are going on uninterrupted, Additional Secretary Sonika said.

However, she admitted that helicopter services were briefly interrupted in the morning due to unavailability of some non-objectionable certificates (NOC) and clearances. But they were resumed after some time, the official said.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Ceasefire: Both Nations Worked Out the Stopping of Military Actions, Say Government Sources.

More than four lakh pilgrims have visited Char Dham so far, the state government said in a statement. It asked pilgrims not to pay attention to rumours.

The state government is committed to make your journey smooth and safe, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)