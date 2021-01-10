Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 10 (ANI): Residents of 70 Gram Panchayats of Karnaprayag, Chamoli formed a 19-km long human chain on Sunday demanding the widening of 19 km long road that connects Sidhpeeth Kurud to Nandprayag Ghat.

A resident said that he is part of an indefinite fast until this demand is fulfilled by the government.

"Four of us are on an indefinite fast until our demands are met," he said. (ANI)

