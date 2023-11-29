Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 29 (ANI): A day after the 41 trapped workers were brought out safely from the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, bringing to an end an ordeal that spanned over two weeks, their relieved kin on Wednesday celebrated 'Igas Bagwal' at the residence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun.

'Igas Bagwal' is a popular festival in Uttarakhand, celebrated 11 days after Diwali.

Also Read | Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Assassination Bid: India Sets Up High-Level Probe Panel on Security Concerns Raised by US.

While the festival was marked on Wednesday, the festivities for the loved ones of the trapped workers, who had been spending sleepless nights worrying over the fates, started on Tuesday itself following their safe rescue.

Family members and friends of the 41 workers, who were safely pulled out from a portion of the tunnel, which collapsed on November 12, burst into celebrations after word of their rescue reached them.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2023: Centre to Table Seven New Bills in Upcoming Winter Session.

Many of them, who had been following the tense rescue operation on television over a couple of weeks, broke into unbridled joy and even burst crackers after their loved ones finally saw light at the end of the tunnel.

Significantly, the portion of the tunnel on the Silkyara side collapsed on the day of Diwali, November 12, confining them in the dark on the Festival of Lights.

A part of the tunnel they were building gave way, blocking their only exit with more than 60 metres of broken rock, concrete and twisted metal.

Earlier, on Wednesday, CM Dhami announced a cash incentive of Rs 50,000 each for all the personnel who went into the tunnel, risking their lives, to bring the trapped workers out safely.

Also, on Wednesday, Dhami visited the rescued workers at Chinyalisaur Hospital to enquire about their health.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, the CM said the workers were in good health and were given the all-clear after being medically examined.

"I met everyone and am happy to share with you all that the rescued workers are in good health and their loved ones are also happy to have them back home. They were medically examined and found to be in good health," Dhami said.

"The workers are being sent to AIIMS, Rishikesh for further medical examination. The cheques of Rs 1 lakh each that I had earlier announced for the trapped workers have already been provided to them. The brave rescue workers, who went into the tunnel, paying scant regard to their own lives and safety, will also receive a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each from the state government," he added.

On whether accountability was being fixed for the tunnel collapse, CM Dhami said the Centre has already ordered a safety audit of all the under-construction tunnels across the country.

The workers were garlanded by CM Dhami and Union Minister General (retd.) VK Singh after they were brought out safely on Tuesday evening.

Following their safe evacuation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official handle on X to commend the workers and their kin for their courage and resilience.

He also lauded the rescuers for their relentless effort to bring the trapped workers to safety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)