A visual of the SDM's SUV after the accident. (Photo/ANI)

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 27 (ANI): The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Uttarakhand's Laksar, Sangeeta Kanojia was severely injured in a car accident that took place near Landhaura on Tuesday, while her driver died on the spot.

"The accident took place near Landhaura when a truck rammed into their (Kanojia's) vehicle," said District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 45-Year-Old Trader Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl in a Lift in Luckow.

"However, the driver died on the spot, while Kanojia was brought to the hospital for treatment. Doctors say she is responding and we are hopeful for her speedy recovery," he added.

A police investigation into the incident is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | US Department of State Approves Ammunition Sale To Ukraine, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)