Dehradun, August 17: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant Manikant Mishra on Thursday inspected the rescue and relief operations in Jakhan village which was hit by a landslide on Wednesday. Commandant Mishra issued guidelines to the deployed teams for carrying out relief and rescue operations at the earliest. "SDRF teams are dedicatedly carrying relief and rescue operations in Jakhan village since yesterday. The affected people are being helped in every way. SDRF teams are keeping a close watch in the affected area," he said. Joshimath-Like Subsidence, Landslides Hit Jakhan Village Near Dehradun; Roads Caved In and Several Houses Destroyed (Watch Video).

Earlier, on Wednesday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and seven cowsheds were completely destroyed in subsidence and landslides at Jakhan village near Dehradun. No casualties have been reported so far.

Uttarakhand | Commandant SDRF Manikant Mishra reached the spot and reviewed the relief and rescue operation of Gatimaan SDRF in Jakhan village which came under landslides on Langa Road Vikasnagar. After conducting a ground inspection of the entire village, he gave important… pic.twitter.com/VkPjMEaDyb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 17, 2023

Jakhan village is home to about 15 families, comprising 50 people. SDRF shifted the affected people along with their essential goods to a relief camp which is set up in the school of Pachta village.

