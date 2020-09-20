Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 20 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Indira Hridayesh has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Hridayesh's office, the Congress leader was taken to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram via helicopter from the Synergy hospital in Haldwani after she did not get a room in Dehradun's Max hospital.

Earlier last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also admitted to the Medanta hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. He tested negative for the virus about two weeks later. (ANI)

