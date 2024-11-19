Nainital, November 19: A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a YouTuber from Uttarakhand and demanding Rs 2 crore as extortion, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Arun Kumar, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun.

"A well-known YouTuber, Sourav Joshi, received a threat from someone claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The letter demanded Rs 2 crore within five days, failing which the YouTuber then he and his family would be harmed," Nainital SSP, Prahlad Narayan Meena said. He further said that as the name of Lawrence Bishnoi was involved, so looking at the sensitivity of the case an FIR was filed immediately. Jain Monks 'Mocked' in Uttarakhand: YouTuber Suraj Singh Parshwan Questions Two Monks for Being Nude in Public, Chamoli Police Register Case After Video Surfaces.

"During the investigation, we found that someone had sent a letter to Sourav Joshi. Based on CCTV footage and information from our informer, we identified the accused. The accused, identified as Arun Kumar, was arrested by the Nainital police. He is a resident of Badaun," the SSP said. Gravit-Nandini YouTuber Couple Dies: Duo Who Goes by Garvit Garry Vlogs Name on Online Video Sharing Platform Dies by Suicide in Haryana's Jhajjar, Probe On.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had previously worked in Mohali but was terminated by his employer due to poor performance. "In an attempt to make quick money, he took this step. He searched for Sourav Joshi on YouTube, found his address, and tried to intimidate him. The police solved the case within 12 hours," Meena added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)