Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], September 19 (ANI): A man trapped under debris for over 16 hours was rescued by officials in Nandanagar, Chamoli police said on Friday, as rescue and relief operations continue in the disaster-affected areas following heavy rains and a cloudburst.

According to Chamoli Police, the rescue operations in Nandanagar entered their second day on Friday. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with local police, remain actively engaged in the ongoing efforts to locate and rescue those trapped under the debris in Kuntari and Dhurma villages.

https://x.com/chamolipolice/status/1968691927311614310

Earlier in the day, the Public Works Department constructed a temporary Bailey bridge on the Dehradun-Mussoorie Highway. Currently, this bridge will temporarily serve as a replacement for the damaged bridge, which was constructed near the Shiva Temple in the state. However, the district administration has currently allowed small vehicles to travel on the Mussoorie Highway.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster-hit regions of Raipur and Mussoorie assembly constituencies, where he took stock of the on-ground situation and inspected the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Speaking to reporters after his visit, CM Dhami said that over 200 people had been affected by the disaster, which struck late Wednesday night. He added that around 35 houses were damaged, 20 people were injured, and at least 14 individuals remain missing in the aftermath of the cloudburst in Chamoli district.

"Around 35 houses have been damaged due to a cloudburst. Around 20 people are injured, and 14 others are missing. 200 people have been affected by the disaster last night in Chamoli. All rescue teams have reached there. DM and SSP are also on the spot. The injured have been taken to the hospitals. The severely injured will be shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and Police are carrying out rescue operations. We are trying to move the people to safe places," the Chief Minister said.

He further added that the damaged roads are being repaired on a priority basis and that all relevant agencies across districts have been directed to remain on alert throughout September, until the monsoon season officially ends.

"Work is being done to repair the damaged roads. All the districts, NDRF, and SDRF have been asked to remain in alert mode for the entire month of September till the Monsoon is over. Char Dham Yatra is going on, but I appeal to the devotees to plan their Yatra according to the forecast by IMD," he added.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in several parts of Chamoli, resulting in massive infrastructural damage and loss of livelihood. Relief camps have been set up for displaced families, while search operations are being intensified in the affected areas. (ANI)

