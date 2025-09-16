A sudden cloudburst in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday morning, September 16, triggered severe flooding, leaving streets submerged and vehicles stranded near key areas, including the IT Park. The River Sahastradhara and Tamsa River swelled rapidly due to heavy overnight rains, causing water and debris to flow into markets and residential areas. Videos from the city show vehicles partially submerged and a JCB machine buried under mud and rubble. Commuters were stranded on inundated roads as authorities scrambled to manage the situation. Hotels and shops in affected areas reported damage from debris carried by the floodwaters. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing as the city grapples with the aftermath of the cloudburst. Dehradun Cloudburst: Massive Flooding in Karligaad Rivulet After Continuous Rainfall, 1 Missing (Watch Videos).

Dehradun Floods After Cloudburst, Vehicles Submerged

Commuters Stranded Amid Heavy Rainfall in Dehradun

Sahastradhara River Swells After Cloudburst

