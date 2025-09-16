A sudden cloudburst in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday morning, September 16, triggered severe flooding, leaving streets submerged and vehicles stranded near key areas, including the IT Park. The River Sahastradhara and Tamsa River swelled rapidly due to heavy overnight rains, causing water and debris to flow into markets and residential areas. Videos from the city show vehicles partially submerged and a JCB machine buried under mud and rubble. Commuters were stranded on inundated roads as authorities scrambled to manage the situation. Hotels and shops in affected areas reported damage from debris carried by the floodwaters. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing as the city grapples with the aftermath of the cloudburst. Dehradun Cloudburst: Massive Flooding in Karligaad Rivulet After Continuous Rainfall, 1 Missing (Watch Videos).

Dehradun Floods After Cloudburst, Vehicles Submerged

VIDEO | Dehradun: Cloudburst in Sahastradhara has led to heavy flooding; visuals show settlements and a JCB machine buried in debris.#cloudburst (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fLqiAavVAH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 16, 2025

Commuters Stranded Amid Heavy Rainfall in Dehradun

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Roads near the IT Park have been flooded. Visuals show a vehicle submerged and commuters stranded. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/EO2WPt6f2r — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 16, 2025

Sahastradhara River Swells After Cloudburst

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: River Sahastradhara flooded due to heavy rains in Dehradun since last night. Debris came into the main market, causing damage to hotels and shops. pic.twitter.com/f4WoAOWleP — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

