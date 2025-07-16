Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand), Jul 15 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl in 2023, officials said on Tuesday.

Chamoli District and Special Sessions Judge Vindhyachal Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Ashok Mahato.

Special Public Prosecutor Mohan Pant told PTI that the victim's mother, a resident of Joshimath, had filed a complaint against the accused for raping her daughter on June 25, 2024.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Mahato, and an investigation was launched, Pant said.

The court found Mahato guilty of rape on Tuesday and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, Pant added.

