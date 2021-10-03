Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Sunday issued an order stating that application fees will not be charged from candidates who would apply for jobs in various government selection institutes till March 31, 2022.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the impact on employment and the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh PGECET Answer Key 2021 Released, Candidates Can View The Answer Key Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Applicants will get relief from fees charged for applications invited for recruitment by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission, Uttarakhand Technical Education Council, Uttarakhand Medical Selection Board and other selection institutions of the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)