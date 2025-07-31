Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): Counting of votes for the panchayat elections in Uttarakhand is underway counting of votes has started in all the development blocks of the state.

69.16 per cent of voting has taken place in both phases of the Panchayat elections. 32,580 candidates are in the fray for the three-tier Panchayat elections.

The first phase of voting took place on July 24, and the second phase on July 28.

As per an earlier notification by the State Election Commission in Uttarakhand, panchayat elections are being conducted in 12 districts of the state, except for Haridwar.

On July 24, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his mother Bishna Devi, cast his vote for the three-tier Panchayat elections at booth number three of a school in Nagla Tarai's village in Khatima.

The CM then also appealed to the people to vote in large numbers and exercise their right to vote.

In a post on social media X, the CM appealed to the voters to choose capable, aware and dedicated representatives who would strongly raise their voices and strengthen the foundation of rural development.

"Empowered Panchayats, Empowered Uttarakhand. Today, the first phase of voting for the three-tier panchayat elections is taking place. I appeal to all the divine people of the state to reach the polling stations in large numbers and exercise their voting rights. With your vote, choose capable, aware, and dedicated representatives who will strongly raise your voice and strengthen the foundation of rural development. Your single vote is an important step towards a robust Panchayati Raj system," the post read. (ANI)

