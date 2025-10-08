Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Chardham Yatra has regained momentum, with devotees showing tremendous enthusiasm despite rain and snowfall.

According to an official release, Kedarnath Yatra has set a new record this year. As of Wednesday, the number of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath has crossed 16.52 lakh, while there are still 14 days left before the temple gates close.

In 2024, a total of 16,52,076 devotees visited Kedarnath throughout the entire pilgrimage season.

The registration of pilgrims and operation of the Chardham Yatra, was stopped from September 1 to 5 due to bad weather and continuous rain. It was resumed on September 6.

On Wednesday alone, 5,614 pilgrims offered prayers at Kedarnath Dham. The temple doors are scheduled to close on October 23, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. With about 15 more days of the yatra remaining, the number of pilgrims has already broken previous records. Pilgrim footfall has also increased at Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines.

In view of the rising number of devotees, the state government has made extensive arrangements to ensure a safe pilgrimage. Security personnel have been deployed along the travel routes, and JCB machines have been placed at landslide-prone areas to keep the roads clear and ensure smooth traffic movement, the release said.

The Char Dham Yatra began on April 30 this year with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temple gates. Kedarnath Dham opened on May 2, followed by Badrinath Dham on May 4. However, during the monsoon season, heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides severely disrupted the pilgrimage. The important stopover of Dharali on the way to Gangotri Dham was extensively damaged by natural calamities. Due to the destruction of roads, the yatra to Gangotri and Yamunotri had to be temporarily suspended.

Restoring the yatra even after the rains subsided was a major challenge.

However, administrative teams worked on a war footing to restore normalcy and reopen the travel routes. Pilgrimages to both Gangotri and Yamunotri have resumed with strengthened safety measures. Authorities continue to urge devotees to remain cautious. Pilgrims are repeatedly advised to avoid travelling during bad weather and to take shelter at safe locations if they are en route.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed all district officials associated with the Char Dham Yatra to prioritise the safety of pilgrims and local residents.

He has also instructed that all necessary facilities and safety arrangements along the routes be properly maintained. All officials have been placed on high alert to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations in case of any emergency. (ANI)

