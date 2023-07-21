Dehradun, July 21: A part of Gairsain-Karnprayag National Highway -109 has been washed away near Kalimati following heavy overnight rains in Chamoli district. People travelling from Gairsain to Karnprayag and Nainital were stranded on both sides of the road, Chamoli Police said.

The road was washed away about 15 meters near Kalimati on Thursday night. Long queues of vehicles have formed on both sides of the highway. The road on the Badrinath National Highway has also been blocked due to debris falling from the hill near Chhinka as a result of incessant rains. Meanwhile, heavy rains have also been reported in the Kullu district last night. Heavy rains have caused flash floods in Raila Pashi of Sainj Valley. One building was damaged but no loss of life or property was reported. Uttarakhand Rains: Bus Carrying 27 Passengers Plunges Into Water Body in Nainital (Watch Video).

Highway Washout in Uttarakhand

SDM Banjar Hem Chand Verma said, "Last night due to a flash flood at 2.30 am, there was chaos in the Sainj market. Heavy rains have caused flash floods in Raila Pashi of Sainj Valley. One building was damaged but no loss of life or property was reported." The northern states in the country have been battered by heavy rains. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir have received torrential rains this month. Landslides and flash floods have caused loss of lives and property in the hilly states of Himachal and Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Rains Video: Heavy Rainfall Causes Massive Waterlogging in Haridwar, Cars Seen Floating on Waterlogged Streets.

According to an official statement, released earlier, a total of 58 NDRF teams have been deployed in flood-affected states for rescue and relief work in coordination with State administrations. 16 teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Delhi, 11 teams in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand each, and 10 teams in Punjab and Haryana.